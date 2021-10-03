Harold Silver obituary

Harold Silver’s first loves were words and language. He wrote poetry throughout his life, was able to translate to and from Russian, French and German, and was a columnist in the Times Higher Education Supplement

My father-in-law, Harold Silver, who has died aged 92, made a remarkable journey from the back streets of Hull to become one of the 20th century’s leading writers and thinkers on the history of education and the role of education policy in social change.

His initial inspiration as a postgraduate student at Hull University was the work of Robert Owen. In collaboration with many colleagues, including his wife Pam, he went on to produce an extensive range of publications about the impact of education policy on poverty, equal opportunities and students’ experience of higher education. These publications included A Social History of Education in England (1973), An Educational War on Poverty (1991) and Tradition and Higher Education (2007). He worked with numerous universities in the UK and US, in later years as a freelance consultant, supervising PhDs, supporting research and receiving many honorary awards. He continued his own research whilst principal of Bulmershe College, Reading, from 1978 to 1986.

Born in Hull, the grandson of Jewish immigrants, Harold was the son of Samuel Silverstein (known as Sam Silver), a furrier, and Esther (nee Gaslacovitch). He won a scholarship to Hull grammar school, and at the age of 16 met Pam Cutler, whom he married in 1950. Following national service in Suffolk, he went to Jesus College, Cambridge, studying English and then Russian, and worked as a translator and interpreter in Vienna, Geneva and west Africa.

Back in the UK in 1956, he taught at Hull College of Commerce, then Huddersfield College of Technology, and in 1961 joined Chelsea College of Science and Technology, in London, where, after the college became part of the University of London, he was reader and professor in social history and education, before moving to Bulmershe in 1978.

There are countless stories of people who took their first steps into higher education with his encouragement. A dustman in Huddersfield brought a newspaper he had found in a bin to Harold’s liberal studies evening class. Discovering it was in Russian, he promptly joined the Russian evening class taught by Harold and subsequently went on to university. Harold’s commitment to opening up educational opportunities and removing barriers was evident in his work with organisations for those with disadvantages including Ravenswood (now Norwood-Ravenswood), Cued Speech and Deafax.

Harold’s first loves were words and language. As a student in Cambridge, he founded a literary magazine, Concern, and wrote hundreds of poems, some of which featured alongside Philip Larkin in a 1956 BBC radio programme about Hull poets introduced by Richard Hoggart. He continued to write poetry throughout his life, was able to translate to and from Russian, French and German, wrote children’s stories and was a columnist in the Times Higher Education Supplement for several years.

Despite his academic and literary accolades he carried his learning lightly. He was driven by curiosity and commitment to social justice and his belief in education and learning as the key to a better society. In the many tributes paid to Harold, it is his generosity, warmth, curiosity and above all his mischievous wit and sense of humour which people remember with great affection.

Pam died in 2018. He is survived by his two daughters, Claire and Vicki.