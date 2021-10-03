CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Expedition Timberline Will Kill The FX4 Off-Road Package

By Karl Furlong
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Ford Expedition was unveiled last week and the big news for the Blue Oval's three-row SUV was the introduction of a new Timberline trim. This off-road-focused model follows the Explorer Timberline and provides more adventurous shoppers with models that boast better ground clearance, chunkier tires, and a brasher appearance to remind everyone else how much you enjoy playing in the mud over the weekend. Honda's new Passport Trailsport adheres to a similar recipe. However, it seems that the new Expedition Timberline has rendered one of the SUV's most popular packages irrelevant.

