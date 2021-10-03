Ford Expedition Timberline Will Kill The FX4 Off-Road Package

Hennessey's VelociRaptor conversion has become something of a legend. Available in various different guises, the tuning package seriously increases the performance of Ford products like the Bronco, the Ranger, and of course, various types of Ford F-150 pickups. The Ford F-150 Raptor is one of the most popular recipients of Hennessey's work, and that is unlikely to change anytime soon. The tuner has now applied its expertise to the 2021 model, and the results are as awesome as ever. Once again, the VelociRaptor conversion gives the Raptor more power and torque, along with reduced acceleration times and a more aggressive look.

