Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Second Amendment Sanctuary
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a second amendment sanctuary county resolution at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving an Iowa Department of Natural Resources private well permitting 28E agreement, the abatement of mobile home taxes, an Iowa Department of Transportation Highway 169 pre construction agreement and right of way purchase agreements for Panther Creek Road.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
