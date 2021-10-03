CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

By Editorials
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols. Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hartford Courant

Hartford Marathon set to return on Saturday with limited fields and COVID-19 precautions in place

Until a few weeks ago, Eversource Hartford Marathon director Beth Shluger was worried about her signature event, scheduled for Oct. 9 after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the late summer, COVID-19 numbers were rising, even in highly vaccinated states such as Connecticut, and other large marathons were canceling their events. “I did have some concern until maybe two weeks ...
HARTFORD, CT
Indy100

Woman runs London Marathon for hospital that helped her father survive Covid

A woman whose father fell into a coma on her birthday will be running the London Marathon for the hospital that nursed him back to health. Nadine Brower, 44, from Tring, Hertfordshire told the PA news agency that all funds raised will go towards her father’s rehabilitation aftercare and the charity hospital, the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability, in Putney south-west London.
TENNIS
The Independent

London Marathon to celebrate ‘togetherness’ as 40,000 runners after Covid

The London Marathon will welcome back more than 40,000 runners for a colourful charity spectacular on Sunday after the mass event was scrapped last year due to coronavirus restrictions.A further 40,000 participants will choose their own 26.2 mile route to earn the same finisher's medal and T-shirt by completing a virtual run which was introduced in 2020.It is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously and the first time that runners have tackled the marathon's traditional route from Blackheath to Westminster in October rather than during spring.The date is not the only change. There is no bag...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Covid#Race#Ap#Ethiopian
The Independent

London Marathon: 80,000 runners take part in ‘moment of joy’ as race returns from two-year Covid gap

Eighty-thousand runners took part in the triumphant return of the London Marathon on Sunday after an 889-day absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Former health secretary Matt Hancock, broadcasters Chris Evans and Sophie Raworth, and former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss were among 40,000 tackling the 26.2 mile course from Greenwich to The Mall, while a similar number took part in other locations around the country using a tracking app.They ran alongside swarms of people in fancy dress, including people dressed as a rhino, a submarine and a cupcake. The weather conditions were sunny and cool with temperatures peaking at around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Athletics-Kenya's Jepkosgei upsets Kosgei to win London Marathon

LONDON (Reuters) -Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling women's London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish outside the podium places. Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia was a comfortable winner of...
WORLD
Reuters

Ethiopia's Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital. More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions. After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye...
WORLD
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Nottingham man with lung damage to run London Marathon

A man who was left with severe, permanent lung damage due to Covid-19 is to run the Virtual London Marathon. Bryan Hucknall, 48, from Nottingham, caught coronavirus in March 2020, together with his wife Rachel. While Mrs Hucknall has recovered, Mr Hucknall has had breathing difficulties due to a part-collapsed...
WORLD
teamusa.org

Paralympians McFadden, Romanchuk Finish On Podium In London Marathon

Tatyana McFadden preparing for the start of the women's Marathon - T54 at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on September 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk continued their tour of the world’s most prestigious marathons with two more podium finishes on Sunday. Just a week after...
WORLD
cbslocal.com

Boston Marathon 2021: Reduced Field, Rolling Start Among COVID Precautions

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the same familiar streets and the same familiar route. But everything else about this year’s 125th running of the Boston Marathon will feel a little different. “We reduced the field size by 40%, eliminated the Athletes Village and we’ll have a rolling start for the first...
BOSTON, MA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made COVID-19 vaccines

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — When Russian regulators approved the country's own coronavirus vaccine, it was a moment of national pride, and the Pavlov family was among those who rushed to take the injection. But international health authorities have not yet given their blessing to the Sputnik V shot. So when...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

Chris Nikic, First Athlete With Down Syndrome To Finish Ironman Triathlon, Ready To Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — At just 22 years old, Chris Nikic has already accomplished something very few others dream about: finishing an Ironman triathlon. And he’s the first with down syndrome to do it. Last year, Chris swam 2.4 miles in the Panama City, Fla., competition, biked 112 miles, and ran 26.2 miles. And it was not easy. At one point, he was bitten by a swarm of ants along the course. “I had bad bites on my legs,” Chris told WBZ-TV. His father Nik continued the conversation. “He stopped for nutrition and stepped on a pile of ants,” said Nik. “He was essentially running with poisonous...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING
WNMT AM 650

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Tura holds off Rupp to win Chicago Marathon

(Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura won the men’s Chicago Marathon in 2:06:12 on Sunday, after breaking away from the pack late in the race and battling through warm and windy weather. It was the first major title for Tura, who held off 2017 champion Galen Rupp through the final stretch...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy