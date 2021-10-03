Changing Tides: Commercial fishing in North Carolina adapts to threat of warming seas

Editor’s note: This article is part 2 of 5 of the series Changing Tides, which was produced in part through the support of the Pulitzer Center. The alarm goes off at 3 a.m., and Cole Gibbs, the 21-year-old first mate of the commercial fishing vessel the Salvation, crawls out of bed and pulls a “Make America Fish Again” cap over his shaggy strawberry-blond mop. He hops in his car and drives more than an hour from his home in Elizabeth City to Wanchese, a close-knit fishing community on Roanoke Island.