CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78. A feature of French life for decades, Tapie's death Sunday unleashed tributes from across...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Bernard Tapie, scandal-ridden French tycoon, dead at 78

Bernard Tapie, a French tycoon who was awaiting trial on fraud charges and the former owner of Adidas, died on Sunday at 78 years old. Tapie, a former Socialist minister who built a sporting and media empire before running into legal trouble, had been battling stomach cancer for several years.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, 78, died peacefully, his family said

One of France's most recognisable figures, the businessman, sports club owner and politician Bernard Tapie, has died at the age of 78. Tapie, who had battled stomach cancer for the past four years, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, they said in a statement. At one time he owned Adidas,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, politician, actor and rogue

Larger-than-life French business mogul Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was a symbol of the best and worst of high-rolling free market capitalism. His swashbuckling career spanned business, sports, politics and the arts, but also scandal and prison. Tapie, who revealed in 2017 that he had cancer of the stomach and oesophagus, made a vast fortune, lost it and then made it back again, only to end his life broke following a scandal which embroiled Christine Lagarde, now head of the European Central Bank. "If there is one thing I know how to do, it is making dough," the permanently tanned tycoon once boasted.
CELEBRITIES
World Soccer Talk

Bernard Tapie brought glory and scandal to French football

Paris (AFP) – French businessman Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was the charismatic driving force behind Marseille’s victory in Europe’s premier club football competition in 1993. But his trophy-laden reign as president of the club culminated in a match-fixing scandal that stained his reputation. When Basile Boli...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Tapie
Telegraph

Madeleine McCann: Prosecutors '100pc certain' they have killer in custody

Prosecutors investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann say they are 100 per cent certain she was murdered by a sex offender they already hold in custody. The German authorities say they have the evidence to charge convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner and hope to conclude their investigation next year. Hans...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD
Tribal Football

Watch: 'The Boss' - paying tribute to Olympique Marseille icon Bernard Tapie

Paying tribute to former Olympique Marseille chairman Bernard Tapie. Tapie, who passed away last week, is regarded as a true Marseille legend and an icon in French football. After buying the club in 1986, he turned it into one of the great powers in Europe. OM became the first and only French club to win the Champions League in 1993.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Careers#France#Soccer Club#Ap#French
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made COVID-19 vaccines

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — When Russian regulators approved the country's own coronavirus vaccine, it was a moment of national pride, and the Pavlov family was among those who rushed to take the injection. But international health authorities have not yet given their blessing to the Sputnik V shot. So when...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

'I am innocent': ex-Nazi guard, 100, tells German court

A 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, the oldest person charged with complicity in the murder of thousands of detainees, told a German court on Friday that he was not guilty. Separately in the northern German town of Itzehoe, a 96-year-old former secretary in a Nazi death camp is on trial for complicity in murder.
WORLD
BBC

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, 78, died peacefully, his family said

One of France's most recognisable figures, the businessman, sports club owner and politician Bernard Tapie, has died at the age of 78. Tapie, who had battled stomach cancer for the past four years, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, they said in a statement. At one time he owned Adidas,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
froggyweb.com

French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie has died

PARIS (Reuters) – Bernard Tapie, a French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille (OM) president who led the soccer club to the Champions League title in 1993, died on Sunday aged 78. Tapie’s family, French politicians and the OM soccer club announced the death. “Olympique de Marseille learned with deep...
SPORTS
AFP

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer. "Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. His death prompted condolences from politicians across the political spectrum, with President Emmanuel Macron hailing an "ambition, energy and enthusiasm that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people". "This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up," his office said in a statement.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy