Pass National Popular Vote

There aren’t a lot of young people left in West Virginia, but I am one of them. My generation constantly flees our state because of lack of opportunities, one of the many problems caused by our broken government, which prioritizes the needs of corporations and billionaires above those of young and working people. Young people like me want to stay and build our lives in West Virginia, but it’s difficult to have faith in our home state that we love when we see our communities ripped apart by a Big-Pharma-funded opioid epidemic, we see more of our jobs shipped out of state or overseas, and our elected leaders turn a blind eye to the needs of their young and working constituents. That’s why young people like me are demanding passage of the Freedom to Vote Act.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO