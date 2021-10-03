CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Pass National Popular Vote

Palm Beach Interactive
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent op-ed suggested that Florida should reject the National Popular Vote Bill, HB 69, calling it “dangerous” and suggesting it would compel presidential candidates to concentrate on campaigning in only a few areas of the country. Just the opposite is true. In the aftermath of America’s 2020 presidential election,...

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What Democrats Need to Understand About the Changing Electorate

Follow the sun. That’s the advice to Democrats from a leading party fundraising organization in an exhaustive analysis of the electoral landscape released today. The study, from the group Way to Win, provided exclusively to The Atlantic, argues that to solidify their position in Congress and the Electoral College, Democrats must increase their investment and focus on Sun Belt states that have become more politically competitive over recent years as they have grown more urbanized and racially diverse. “The majority of new, likely Democratic voters live in the South and Southwest, places the Democratic establishment have long ignored or are just waking up to now,” the group argues in the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Odessa American

NATIONAL VIEW: Face reality and pass what can be passed, Democrats

That canny Cajun James Carville had this to say in Vox in April: “the Democratic Party can’t be more liberal than Sen. Joe Manchin. That’s the fact. We don’t have the votes.”. It’s still true, however hard the Democratic left tries to demonize the West Virginia senator as an iconoclastic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Op-ed: The Freedom to Vote Act must be passed

There aren’t a lot of young people left in West Virginia, but I am one of them. My generation constantly flees our state because of lack of opportunities, one of the many problems caused by our broken government, which prioritizes the needs of corporations and billionaires above those of young and working people. Young people like me want to stay and build our lives in West Virginia, but it’s difficult to have faith in our home state that we love when we see our communities ripped apart by a Big-Pharma-funded opioid epidemic, we see more of our jobs shipped out of state or overseas, and our elected leaders turn a blind eye to the needs of their young and working constituents. That’s why young people like me are demanding passage of the Freedom to Vote Act.
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Votes#Electoral Votes#Republicans#The Electoral College#American
MetroTimes

Former Michigan GOP, Dem party chairs debut national popular vote ballot measure

The former heads of both major Michigan political parties are joining forces to help Michigan become the next state to ratify a National Popular Vote (NPV) amendment. Former Michigan Republican Party Chair Saul Anuzis and former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer say it would make elections more fair and democratic by doing away with the current “winner-take-all” system for awarding electoral votes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Campaign launching in Michigan to pick president by popular vote

Lansing — A petition campaign is launching in Michigan on Monday to have the state join a movement aimed at picking future presidents through the national popular vote instead of the traditional Electoral College process. Featuring support from former Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Mark Brewer and former state Republican Party...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s electoral college votes would go to winner of national popular vote if ballot initiative succeeds

Michigan would join an effort to award electoral college votes to the winner of the national popular vote under a proposed ballot initiative announced Monday. Should the “Yes on National Popular Vote” initiative succeed, Michigan’s 15 electoral votes would be committed to the presidential candidate who won the majority of votes nationwide if enough states representing at least 270 electoral votes agree to participate.
manisteenews.com

Ballot effort asks Michiganders to help decide presidency by popular vote

Michigan would award its 15 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states also join the agreement under a new ballot initiative announced today, Sept. 27, by former leaders in both the Democratic and the Republican parties. Mark Brewer, who is former...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy