Energy Industry

Entergy facing fines for nuclear plant violations

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 7 days ago
Entergy facing fines for nuclear plant violations

(AP) — A federal agency is proposing a $150,000 fine against Entergy Operations Inc. for three violations at its nuclear power plant in Louisiana.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced the fine Friday regarding Entergy’s River Bend Nuclear facility near St. Francisville.

The agency found an exam proctor falsifying a test and submitting it, an operator failed to properly complete safety checks at the plant’s control building and a senior reactor operator gave an unauthorized employee an access key to a room with cybersecurity-related equipment inside.

The commission's report said the alleged violations occurred between 2018 and 2020.

Entergy has 60 days to dispute the fine or ask for mediation.

It didn't say whether it will do so.

