CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

WATCH: No. 17 Michigan State races past Western Kentucky

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOj2f_0cFf8zZJ00

Kenneth Walker III scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half, Jayden Reed returned a punt for a touchdown for the second straight game, and No. 17 Michigan State defeated Western Kentucky 48-31 in East Lansing, Mich. on Saturday.

Walker gained 126 yards on 24 carries. Reed also caught four passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Payton Thorne passed for 327 yards, and Jalen Nailor caught eight passes for 128 yards.

Bailey Zappe completed 46 of 64 passes for 488 yards and three touchdowns for the Hilltoppers (1-3). Jerreth Sterns caught 17 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State (5-0) led 42-16 at halftime.

Reed electrified the crowd less than two minutes into the game when he weaved around defenders, cut toward the right sideline and raced into the end zone on his 88-yard return.

Reed caught a 46-yard pass after Michigan State forced a punt. Walker finished off the seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NSqmF_0cFf8zZJ00 Also Read:
College Football Top 25 Rankings: Michigan, Kentucky rise and Oregon, Florida plummet into Week 6

Brayden Narveson put Western Kentucky on the board with a 37-yard field goal.

Reed’s second 46-yard reception of the game accounted for the Spartans’ third touchdown of the quarter.

The Hilltoppers cut Michigan State’s lead to 21-10 on a 4-yard pass from Zappe to Joey Beljan.

Narveson kicked a 29-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

Walker dove into the pylon on another 5-yard score with 9:10 left in the half to make it 28-13. Narveson’s third field goal of the half came from 35 yards out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZUVmF_0cFf8zZJ00
Also Read:
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools

Walker carried six times on the Spartans’ next scoring drive, reaching the end zone on a 3-yard carry with 2:39 left in the half.

Thorne’s 12-yard run with 41 seconds left capped Michigan State’s first-half eruption.

Western Kentucky came up one yard short on a 17-play drive in the third quarter.

Michigan State’s Matt Coghlin made a 21-yard field goal in the final minute of the quarter.

Zappe pulled the Hilltoppers within 14 on touchdown passes to Sterns (28 yards) and Beljan (one yard) during the fourth quarter.

Coghlin added a 20-yard field goal with 4:49 left.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Florida State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#College Football#Milwaukee Brewers#American Football#Hilltoppers#Spartans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy