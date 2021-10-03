‘Artists have always been chronicles of our time’: WSU’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art debuts Black Lives Matter Artist Grant exhibit
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art hosted the “Black Lives Matter: An Intergenerational Discussion” on Wednesday at Washington State University’s Pullman campus. The Black Lives Matter Artist Grant distributed $2,500 to 20 artists last December. The 20 artists created work to amplify the historical contexts and current issues surrounding racial equity.www.spokesman.com
