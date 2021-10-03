CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Monday is the last day to comply with Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state and health workers – here’s what might happen after that

By Arielle Dreher arielled@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington’s vaccine mandate for state and health care workers is about to take effect, but the aftermath will vary depending on where you work. Monday is the last day to get vaccinated in order to comply with the governor’s vaccine mandate, which requires state employees and health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 115

FF2point0
7d ago

heart attacks 7 times the rate for vaccinated. tumors are popping up at a great rate for vaccinated. blood clots in the babies umbilical cord for pregnant woman. what could possibly go wrong

Reply(36)
56
Byron Le Blanc
7d ago

And when we already short of trained nurses, the Governor decides to enact a mandate that will further weaken the medical care received by whom? Mostly low income and elderly people, so that's advanced warning about which group of people the next wave of Biological attacks will be targeting. Wake up America! This whole "Pandemic" has been a biological attack of unprecedented size and magnitude targeting select groups of people worldwide!

Reply(4)
41
#fightmandates
6d ago

get fired and then band together to protest. This administration said the government shouldn't mandate anything and a week later did. Vacines are not cures and only lesson symptoms for SOME not all. Booster are infective too right now. So why the Mandate? Ask, Learn and share. get tough about it

Reply(9)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Taiwan won't be forced to bow to China, president says

TAIPEI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan will keep bolstering its defences to ensure nobody can force them to accept the path China has laid down that offers neither freedom nor democracy, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday, in a riposte to Beijing that its government denounced. Claimed by China as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Texas clinics cancel abortions after court reinstates ban

Texas clinics on Saturday canceled appointments they had booked during a 48-hour reprieve from the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which was back in effect as weary providers again turn their sights to the Supreme Court. The Biden administration, which sued Texas over the law known as Senate...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Health
Spokane, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Spokane, WA
Vaccines
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Vaccines
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy