Late Late Modern: Sean Scully in Fort Worth
Sean Scully’s consistent and restless investigations into painting’s formal and expressive possibilities are evident in the current survey of his work Sean Scully: The Shape of Ideas at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The big, bulky, striped canvases we know of his from the Modern’s own collection are given some backstory here, starting with Scully’s early attempts to generate space by weaving grids of colored bands, and ticking through five decades of paintings, pastels, prints, drawings and paint sketches.glasstire.com
Comments / 0