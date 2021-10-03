Letters: Vaccinations are solution to health care crisis; Biden shamed on international stage

To date, Alaska, Montana, Idaho and Hawaii have all instituted the Crisis Standards of Care protocol for the hospitals in their state. Other states, such as Arizona, have had the protocol in place for a while — and many more are weighing this drastic option. This allows hospitals to make triage decisions about who will get care and resources, and who will not, when there are too many patients and not enough resources. The COVID crisis, and our anemic response to it, has put our health care system in a state of emergency.