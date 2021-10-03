CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter to the editor: Recalling a holy hymn writer

By Tribune-Review Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 7:00 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 7 days ago

My family recently visited the monument dedicated to the ministry of hymn writer Philip P. Bliss. I had been wanting to travel to the little town of Rome in north-central Pennsylvania to see the monument that was built when thousands of Sunday school children gave their pennies for its construction. Though Bliss wrote many old-time hymns, the children chose to honor him as the author of “Hold the Fort.” My family members and I stood at this monument and sang that hymn.

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

Christians believe God’s every word

Dear Rev. Graham: Why do Christians believe that they have the only religion that leads to heaven? — H.B. Dear H.B.: Christians believe God’s every word. Jesus said, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). Who doesn’t want to...
RELIGION
Belief.Net

Listening to God’s Calling to Serve

Have you ever found yourself overly excited about a particular cause? Or felt your heart ache over an event or situation that you wanted to help alleviate? Oftentimes we feel connected to a particular mission and a pull on our heart to serve in that specific regard. From my involvement...
RELIGION
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Grateful for honest people

It’s easy to get bogged down with negative news, which is why I’m writing with a positive story. A few days ago, I went to the farmers market in Lower Burrell. I bought a few things and then I left. Eventually, I noticed that I was missing my debit card, but I didn’t think much about it. It would turn up someplace eventually.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
CBS New York

Students At Sacred Heart Of Jesus In Queens Forge Special Bond With Beatified Teen Carlo Acutis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager who built a website and loved Pokemon is one step away from sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, students in Queens forged a special connection with this millennial religious role model Thursday. At Sacred Heart of Jesus in Bayside, students learned about a likely soon-to-be saint who surfed the net and enjoyed PlayStation: Italian teenager Carlo Acutis. “Young people are very inspired by Carlo. He’s a lot like me and other young children,” said student Claudia Gilbert. “Hopefully we can become more like him, more interested in God, become closer to him like...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged.   The vandals even went to the extremes...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: BVSD recall; Michael Christy; Bedrooms Are For People; cattle cartoons; BVSD recall

William Whiting LeBlanc: BVSD recall: Pants make as much sense. For years, the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) has required all teachers, personnel, and students to wear pants whenever they are on campus, off campus representing the school in sporting, academic, or fine arts events. Even parents attending school events are required to wear a material covering their nether-regions. Therefore, the following recall will be initiated if there is enough public “support” so to speak.
BOULDER, CO
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: BVSD recall; Marc A. Thiessen; affordable housing; Richard Garcia;

Harriet Edelstein: BVSD recall: Building trust in our kids. I am writing to support the BVSD School Board members who have made the wise, humane and practical decision to implement a mask mandate for our children and to oppose their recall. We are in a world-wide pandemic. The recommendations of our Colorado and local public health officials, infectious disease specialists and the CDC should be followed. All school employees and our children need to be masked to protect themselves and those they are in contact with from a devastating illness and possibly long-term disability.
BOULDER, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Flying flag upside down is disrespectful

I noticed some local residents have been flying the U.S. flag outside their homes upside down. I believe some people feel this a way of protesting or expressing dissatisfaction with current U.S. officials and policies. While it is legal to express yourself in whatever way you so choose, it is...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hymns#Youth Group#Fort Bliss#Allatoona Pass
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Sorority Suspended Over Racism Allegations as Members Drop Out

Most members of a sorority at the University of North Carolina Asheville have dropped out after allegations of racism—and now, the chapter has been suspended by national headquarters until further notice. “Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously,” a statement by Alpha Xi Delta National Headquarters said. “We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.” The backlash came after an Aug. 22 Facebook post on the profile of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi that accused the sorority of being “a racist and anti-Semitic organization.” The post said the chapter was not a safe place for “people who are Black, Brown, Jewish or have any other religious affiliation other than white Christianity.” The anonymous person behind the post said that she and 16 of her sisters—women of color and allies—were leaving the chapter immediately.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Student Without Constitution, They Would Be Her Field Slaves

A North Carolina teacher told Black students in her class that if not for the Constitution, they would have been her field slaves. According to WITN, Annastasia Ryan, the principal of Winterville Charter Academy accepted the resignation of the teacher and sent a memo to parents of eighth graders, stating a “racially insensitive lesson” about the Constitution took place at the school and that the teacher responsible for it had resigned following an investigation.
EDUCATION
News Talk 1490

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
K945

Watch Massive Cannibal Alligator Eat a 6-Foot Gator Whole

Louisiana has been on high alert when it comes to alligators ever since August 30th. Remember when the body of a 71-year-old man from Slidell, Louisiana was recovered from the stomach of a 12-foot, 500-pound alligator? My fear of alligators became very real after reading the countless articles talking about the disappearance of the man.
SLIDELL, LA
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Observer-Reporter

Local restaurateur loses father, son to COVID

Alan Collins Jr. called his oldest son, Alan David Brown Sr., his best friend. And Collins Jr.’s father, Alan George Collins Sr., was the patriarch of the family, a man who “loved everybody and was loved by everyone.”. Collins Jr., the owner of the popular Washington restaurant Al’ an Ruben’s,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Oxygen

Woman Tearfully Reveals What Led To Her Murdering Her Husband

Blake Wolfe was beaten so severely that responders had difficulty determining how he died. Traci Wolfe was convicted of killing her husband, Blake Wolfe, on the morning of Thanksgiving 2012. Now, Traci is talking about what led to a murder so gruesome that responders couldn’t initially determine how the victim died in his bed.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy