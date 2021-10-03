Letter to the editor: Recalling a holy hymn writer
My family recently visited the monument dedicated to the ministry of hymn writer Philip P. Bliss. I had been wanting to travel to the little town of Rome in north-central Pennsylvania to see the monument that was built when thousands of Sunday school children gave their pennies for its construction. Though Bliss wrote many old-time hymns, the children chose to honor him as the author of “Hold the Fort.” My family members and I stood at this monument and sang that hymn.triblive.com
