Chinati Weekend Open House Returns Oct. 8-10

Chinati Weekend Open House in Marfa is resuming in-person programming for 2021, from October 8-10. (Due to the pandemic, the event took place online in 2020.) This year’s programming includes open-house viewing of new exhibitions and works in the permanent collections across town, including plywood wall works by Chinati founder Donald Judd, paintings by Hyong-Keun Yun, and Dan Flavin’s untitled (in memory of my father, D. Nicholas Flavin) from 1974. A new sound work by Houston trombone player and founder of Nameless Sound, David Dove, has been commissioned by the Chinati Foundation. Dove will perform this site-specific work that responds to the acoustical qualities of Dan Flavin’s installation untitled (Marfa project) with an ensemble of nine musicians on October 9. The Flavin installation has recently reopened after receiving significant maintenance as part of a conservation project.