CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Chinati Weekend Open House Returns Oct. 8-10

By Glasstire
glasstire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinati Weekend Open House in Marfa is resuming in-person programming for 2021, from October 8-10. (Due to the pandemic, the event took place online in 2020.) This year’s programming includes open-house viewing of new exhibitions and works in the permanent collections across town, including plywood wall works by Chinati founder Donald Judd, paintings by Hyong-Keun Yun, and Dan Flavin’s untitled (in memory of my father, D. Nicholas Flavin) from 1974. A new sound work by Houston trombone player and founder of Nameless Sound, David Dove, has been commissioned by the Chinati Foundation. Dove will perform this site-specific work that responds to the acoustical qualities of Dan Flavin’s installation untitled (Marfa project) with an ensemble of nine musicians on October 9. The Flavin installation has recently reopened after receiving significant maintenance as part of a conservation project.

glasstire.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigbendsentinel.com

Dan Flavin installation at Chinati Opens after extensive renovation

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Dan Flavin installation at the Chinati Foundation, untitled (Marfa project), and the museum has just completed an extensive renovation of the work. While the museum planned on celebrating the 20th anniversary last year, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the museum to conduct a virtual Open House, the first in its history.
MUSEUMS
bigbendsentinel.com

Chinati Open House dinner pivots from previous years, open to all

MARFA — When the Chinati Foundation reopens to the public this week to celebrate its 34th Open House weekend, it will be doing a lot of things differently than in previous years. Besides the CDC-recommended protocols in place to keep people outdoors and socially distanced, the Open House dinner on...
MARFA, TX
houstoniamag.com

Very Artsy News: Chinati Weekend, EBONY Power 100 and more

Dust off your fall gear because October is finally here. This month, we’re celebrating reading and literacy with National Book Month, continued programming with Inprint Houston, alongside a slew of exhibition openings and performances. Here’s some art news for your week:. The Houston Symphony’s Hispanic Leadership Council. Last week, John...
HOUSTON, TX
glasstire.com

The Bayou City Art Festival Downtown Returns! October 9 and 10

Bayou City Art Festival Downtown returns to Houston this weekend, Oct. 9-10, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in downtown at Sam Houston Park. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time the festival is in-person since 2019. The festival will include two performance stages, a food truck park, a craft beer garden, a wine garden, and live entertainment.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Ruiz
Person
Donald Judd
Person
Charlotte Posenenske
Person
Dan Flavin
glasstire.com

Zine Fest Houston is Back and In-Person, and Features Artist Traci Lavois Thiebaud: Nov. 13

Zine Fest Houston (ZFH) 2021 welcomes you back to its in-person (but outdoors) zine festival! The free-to-the-public event will take place November 13 from 12-6 PM, with the location yet to be determined. ZFH 2021’s theme is “Homecoming,” and participants are invited to “break out your paper mums and party outfits!” This year’s featured artist is Houston-based Traci Lavois Thiebaud, a poetry and performance artist with projects like Cell Lust | a body, a collaboration with Emilý Æyer at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
FESTIVAL
chronicle-express.com

Rochester Folk Art Guild Open House & Apple Fest Oct. 9-10

MIDDLESEX – The artisans at the Folk Art Guild will hold their Fall Open House and Apple Fest on Oct. 9 and 10 from noon to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The Guild address is 1445 Upper Hill Road, 1.3 miles after the turn from Route 364 between the hamlets of Middlesex and Potter. The red sign for the East Hill Gallery marks the turn.
MIDDLESEX, NY
glasstire.com

Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex Organize

A new Houston-area organization, Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex in Houston, Harris County (ALMAAHH), is dedicated to the creation of a cultural and visual arts center that will “showcase, preserve, and expand Latino arts.” As part of ALMAAHH’s endeavors, the organization will host a kick-off event to raise funds for a future Latino Cultural & Visual Arts Center. As written by Houston artist Henry Sanchez in Glasstire in 2019, “Houston does not have an art museum or institution dedicated to our culture, despite the fact that our peoples make up 45% of Houston/Harris County region’s population.” (Here is his essay in Spanish.) The ALMAAHH initiative to create such a space has already received $40,000 in seed money from Houston Council Member Karla Cisneros.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Yale University#Nameless Sound#The Chinati Foundation#Mexican American#Mfa
glasstire.com

Art Dirt: Artist Takes $83,000 from Danish Museum & Is Abstraction Dead?

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech discuss artist Jens Haaning’s recent viral artwork, Take the Money and Run, and also discuss David Hockney’s recent essay about the state of abstraction. “This is the kind of thing that makes taxpayers angry in the U.S. … and this is the kind of thing...
MUSEUMS
KHON2

What 2 do this weekend: October 8-10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you falling short on weekend plans? Well, here are some activities for you to check out. It’s opening weekend for the Habilitat drive-thru at Aloha Stadium where you can get scared from the comfort of your car. Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
allongeorgia.com

A Guide to Downtown Rome: Weekend of October 8-10

Feel that little bit of crisp in the air? See those leaves starting to fall? Yes, Fall is here!. With temperatures cooling and leaves changing, it’s time for Rome to do what it does best… celebrate! And there’s no better way to welcome fall in Rome than with a weekend downtown.
LIFESTYLE
corneliustoday.com

Weekend Planner Oct. 8-10

Oct. 8. Best bets for this weekend. Oktoberfest. 6-10 pm. Live music, special performances, games, vendors, food and drink. Oak Street Mill, 19725 Oak St. Free. Those Meddling Kids, variety.6-9 pm at South Main Square in the parking lot by The Crazy Pig, 402 S. Main St., Davidson. Unplugged+Live Concert...
CELEBRATIONS
shorelineareanews.com

The Conch – Weekend Sounds 10/8 - 10/10 /21

6-piece classic rock cover band returns to the AB. 21+, no cover, gratuities are appreciated, show starts 8:30pm. Darrell’s Tavern – Moon Letters, Darsombra, Fungal Abyss. Moon Letters bring back the Prog Rock in a big way while I struggle to describe Darsombra’s guitar/keyboard trance excursions. Fungal Abyss gets at it with an experimental noise rock sound experience. 21+, $10, doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm.
MUSIC
amny.com

amNY Weekender | Six things to do in New York City, Oct. 8-10

Lantern Comedy Presents: The Comedy Shop: Live comedy is back! If you’re looking for a few laughs, head over to the Comedy Shop (formerly Lantern Comedy) for a night of fun with friends. Masks must be worn to the venue. 167 Bleecker Street, Manhattan. First show starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coalvalleynews.com

Tsubasacon returns Oct. 8-10

CHARLESTON — Tsubasacon, West Virginia’s largest convention dedicated to anime, comics, gaming and pop culture, will return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10. The annual event features shopping, gaming, discussion panels, live music and an annual costume contest called the Cosplay Masquerade. “Our last convention...
COMICS
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City – 10/8-10/10

Need a plan of attack for your upcoming weekend? We’ve got some great suggestions to fill up your social roster. Brew at the Zoo is back! Enjoy great food and tastings from more than 35 local breweries and wineries all in a wild outdoor setting. Enjoy live performances by The Grisly Hand, Faintheart, and DJ Synematix. This event is 21 and over. Click here for tickets.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy