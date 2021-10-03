CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire damages historic bridge in Rome

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JBQh_0cFf6sAy00
Flames engulf the Industry Bridge in Rome (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP) (AP)

A fire has destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out shortly before midnight on the Industry Bridge near the Ostiense neighbourhood, and it was extinguished by 4am on Sunday.

No-one was injured but three nightclubs along the riverside, an area popular with young people, were evacuated as a precaution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HySZa_0cFf6sAy00
The fire is believed to have started in an area nearby where homeless people live (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP) (AP)

The blaze appeared to have started in an area of shacks occupied by homeless people on the river bank before spreading to the bridge itself.

Authorities are understood to believe the fire might have been started when a cooking gas canister used by one of the homeless people exploded.

During the fire, a section of the bridge’s outer pedestrian walkway and a stretch under the road carrying utility lines broke off and fell into the Tiber.

Firefighters said the bridge is currently too dangerous to be used and they also banned any navigation under it until the span can be repaired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jH8RY_0cFf6sAy00
Firefighters work to extinguish the flames engulfing the Industry Bridge in Rome (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP) (AP)

Pope Pius IX attended the 1863 inauguration of the bridge, one of the last major construction works in Rome in the waning years of the papal state controlling the city, which would soon become the capital of unified Italy

It originally served as a railway bridge before later being refitted to take cars and pedestrians.

A plaque nearby pays tribute to 10 women who were executed on the bridge in 1944 by German SS troops occupying Rome during the latter years of the Second World War.

The women were punished for having occupied a bakery to feed their families amid food shortages.

