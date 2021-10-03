Rostropovich rises in Netflix Diana disaster

A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. I hopped on a Zoom call Thursday with Frank Marshall, who is producing (with Beth Williams) the new Broadway show Diana: The Musical — which, in an unprecedented move, first debuts today in a filmed version on Netflix before its opening on the Great White Way next month. Of course, the Princess Diana storyline on Season 4 of The Crown largely was responsible for the roaring success of 11 Emmy wins a couple of weeks ago, and Pablo Larrain’s new and surreal take on Diana’s royal woes took Venice by storm and immediately started Oscar buzz for star Kristen Stewart in Spencer. In fact, there was an Academy screening at the DGA on Wednesday night that featured a Q&A I moderated with Stewart, followed by a reception at which Oscar voters, impressed by what they saw, got to mingle with the star well into the night. Broadway? TV? Movies? It is clear the late great Diana is back in the spotlight, and with Emma Corrin’s Emmy nomination, a possible Oscar nom for Stewart and maybe a future Tony for Jeanna de Waal, she has become a magnet for awards buzz. But it’s the worldwide pandemic that is thoroughly responsible for Marshall’s Netflix musical getting its global close-up today.

