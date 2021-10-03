CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostropovich rises in Netflix Diana disaster

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t watched the Netflix film of Diana: The Musical you may count it time well saved. Critics are giving this turkey one star at most. Perhaps the only saving grace is a faked scene of a Bach recital to which Diana is dragged early on in the film by Charles. The soloist is an unconvincing body-double for the cellist Mstislav Rostropovich,

