Biden’s Afghanistan decisions caused aircraft to depart with empty seats while abandoning over 100,000 Afghan

By Ethan Barton
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirplanes repeatedly left Kabul with empty seats during the evacuation, yet more than 100 Americans and likely well over 100,000 Afghan allies were ultimately stranded in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, American officials stopped many prescreened Afghans with credible documents, including some U.S. residents, from boarding aircraft, while others that hadn’t been vetted...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 161

jim McCue
6d ago

he has surpassed carter easily as the worst president in our countries history! Think of where our poor country will be 3 years from now

Reply(11)
61
C.j. Welch Robinson
6d ago

IT WAS NOT unexpected Binden got a call from Afghanistan President (PROVEN Fact) that the Taliban were rapidly taking the country and THEN he fled THE country without a president and American air support. and WHEN TALIBAN FOUND OUT AMERICA HAD FLED THEIR AIR BASE 2 WEEKS PRIOR THEY SWIFTLY TO THE ABANDON AIR BASE AND ALL AIRCRAFT AND WEAPONS AND HIGHLY SOPHISTICATED NIGHT VISION. NOW WE HAVE LOST THE ADVANTAGE OF NIGHT ATTACK 😠😠

Reply(5)
36
⁷Up
6d ago

not to worry ...Master of Disaster Biden will surely destroy this country to make those surveys and polls worthless information and obsolete. ... We can only hope that he will follow Nixon's example and resign quickly.

Reply(1)
19
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Taliban#Aircraft#Americans#Afghans#Human Rights Watch#Republican
