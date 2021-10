Reading changed the way I see morality. It’s a fact I’ve come to accept and even cherish; and it’s one of the reasons why I love books so much. Books are the perfect vessels for us to explore our own morality. How far would we be willing to go for what we wanted? Would we do heinous things for those we love? Thankfully, we don’t actually have to live it to find out. Books can help us with that. They can take us, and their characters, to extreme breaking points and see how they behave — be it ethically or not. Reading helped me see that, and that things aren’t as monochromatic as they seem. But to know how this happened I think we need to go back to my beginning as a bookworm.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO