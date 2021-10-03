Letter: Mob rule in New Hampshire
The recent disruption and cancellation of the governor’s council meeting took place with numerous law enforcement officials present. Yielding to the demands of the mob can only encourage that kind of confrontation. I am reminded of the Tea Party demonstrations against health care reform proposals. The use of hostile confrontation to shut down information and discussion was the tactic of choice. That tactic has grown in frequency and intensity. Its use spread to college campuses, to the halls of legislatures and to the streets. Officials lacked the will to impose standard rules of behavior.www.concordmonitor.com
