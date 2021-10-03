CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Letter: Aristotle on mandates

By DAVID BROOKS -
Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

“Aristotle says in so many words that the end that the good state should serve is the happiness of the individuals, who compose it. It should promote their pursuit of happiness. When, therefore, we, as individuals, obey laws that direct us to behave for the welfare of the community as a whole, we are indirectly helping to promote the pursuit of happiness by our fellow human beings. What we do directly for a few others out of our love for them, we do indirectly for all the rest by obeying laws that require us to act for the welfare of the community in which they, as well as we, live.” Aristotle for everybody, Mortimer J. Adler.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Letter:

It was mind-boggling to watch the Thursday night debate as Elizabeth Hardesty danced around questions about equal opportunities and union workers. It was astounding that the woman who wants to be mayor has so little understanding of the inequities that exist in the Lima community or the vital role that unions continue to play in Lima.
LIMA, OH
Concord Monitor

Is it a choice or a mandate?

I attended the Rally for Abortion Justice on Oct. 2 in Lancaster, where the temperature hovered around 50 degrees and the rain fell steadily throughout the rally and hour-long march up and down Main Street. The hardy (or as I like to call them “hearty”) men and women in their many layers under rain gear were not deterred, coming out in force, numbering around 100 strong.
LANCASTER, NH
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Pediatricians support a mask mandate

The American Academy of Pediatrics Alaska Chapter encourages the Anchorage Assembly to implement a citywide mask mandate, as proposed under AO 2021-91. Vaccines are the most effective tool we have to end the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, children under the age of 12 are ineligible for vaccination and therefore unprotected. In addition, the municipality is facing a high percentage of vaccine hesitancy, which means many eligible individuals remain unvaccinated. With these facts in mind, it is imperative that we protect our community, including our vulnerable children, by requiring masks in the community.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
lanthorn.com

Letter to the Editor: GV vaccine mandate calls community to take action

A Letter to the Editor was published in the Lanthorn on Sept. 20 calling into question the vaccine requirements that the university has released. Seeing as the deadline has passed, the dissent is worth recognizing, and the Lanthorn editors themselves asked for a dialogue to be started, I have decided to do just that. Nobody asked me specifically, of course, but being in a community sometimes means duties are required of us, even ones we don’t like and never asked for.
EDUCATION
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Mandated vaccination is constitutional

Thank you for your follow-up. I have placed the end quotes as they should be and also corrected a couple of other errors, including correcting Justice John Marshall Harlan’s name. The corrected text follows:. Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff Engel should check his legal precedents. In 1905, in the case...
QUINCY, CA
Concord Monitor

Letter: Why are we so scared of the truth?

I’m having trouble understanding the controversy about so-called “Critical Race Theory” to the point where Republicans elt compelled to create a law banning its existence in our schools. They apparently object to having our teachers teach history, and other related subjects, based on actual facts. For way too long, textbooks...
SOCIETY
Concord Monitor

Letter: Sununu eggs on the vaccine protests

How many people smell a strong stench of hypocrisy coming from Sununu’s office?. I saw the videos showing people saying ‘shut it down’ or some such in the Executive Council Chambers, and the recent hearing being cancelled. But I did not see any police there arresting people for disturbing the peace or disrupting a government meeting.
BOW, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates
Canton Repository

Letter to the editor: Lake Local Schools mask mandate is right decision

This letter is to express my full support for the recent Lake Local Schools decision to establish a temporary mask mandate. The Lake community is very fortunate to have the strong leadership of Superintendent Kevin Tobin and Lake school board members. As with all important decisions, the school board's decision...
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wjpitch.com

Students react to teachers asking for pronouns

The first day of school is stressful enough for most students, but for senior Javier Charme, it was especially nerve wracking. Not only did Charme have to balance a new schedule, new classes and being in person for the first time in 18 months, but he also had to come out as transgender to all of his teachers. This stress is not unique to Charme.
SOCIETY
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
Concord Monitor

Letter: Let's Be Honest

It takes 69.4 hours to read a 2,500-page book. An average adult can read about 300 words per minute when reading for enjoyment but only about 125 words if reading more complicated documents. Biden’s “Build Back Better Bill” is 2,750 pages; how many in Congress have read the bill and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Concord Monitor

3-Minute Civis: Public spaces make commonalities, town squares create allies

In just about every town in New Hampshire, you will find at its center a public common or town square. The seemingly everywhere nature of these open spaces suggests that many various town and urban planners shared the same goal. They historically tried to create and maintain a public space or common area where the various social fabric that weaves different members of towns and communities together, could in practice be seen.
POLITICS
Concord Monitor

News of the Dreaded Asian Jumping Worm

After decades of improving my garden soil, I have an infestation of Asian jumping worms. They can eat all the organic material in the soil, depleting it terribly. These foreign invaders multiply more quickly than our common worms, outcompeting them. Everything I have read about them says they are bad news for gardeners.
ANIMALS
Concord Monitor

Where do cattle like to graze? At the Audubon pasture

It’s fall. Trees are about to burst into dazzling colors, frost is on the pumpkins, and Miles Smith Farm cattle are grazing beside the Audubon Center in Concord. Most of my cattle had been at the farm all summer, eating abundant grass fueled by prolific rain. This summer, we had so much rain that farmers rushed to cut, dry, and bale hay between storms. It was an abnormally hot summer, which helped, too.
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy