Watford manager Xisco Munoz has challenged his team to show their personality and character against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds on Saturday.The 41-year-old will face the revered Argentinian tactician for the first time this weekend and while full of respect for the experienced boss, he is eager for his players to put their stamp on the fixture.After winning two of their opening six matches on their Premier League return, the Hornets’ confidence is high and they face a Leeds side yet to register a first top-flight victory of the campaign.“I know exactly what is the style of Marcelo and for sure we try to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO