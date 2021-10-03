Nurses describe Crisis Triage Center in management crisis

Experienced registered nurses fear that the Crisis Triage Center is so badly run it could really harm someone and harm Doña Ana County. It’s run by RII, specifically by Karina Diaz, a certified art therapist/psychotherapist who is not a nurse. Pre-opening, one source said Diaz “kept firing employees, amazing human beings,” including Freddy Hernandez, a highly experienced nurse whom the source called “a ray of sunshine.” RII says it did not fire Hernandez, a temp, and that it has fired no CTC staff nurse.