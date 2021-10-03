CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Letter: Clean energy creates economic growth

By EILEEN O’GRADY, GEOFF FORESTER -
Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

Reaching the low-carbon goals of the Biden administration, including net-zero emissions by 2050, requires significant investment in green infrastructure. New Hampshire is more than prepared to benefit from such clean energy projects, but that is only if we take the proper steps to build them at a large scale. By generating power from clean sources like hydropower and solar, clean energy adds resources to our grid beyond just oil and gas.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

American energy is the best energy

America hit a troubling milestone this month with prices at the pump reflecting the most expensive in seven years while oil shortages around the world worsen. And as the holidays approach, gas and utility prices are only expected to increase further. Unfortunately, this crisis could have been at least partially...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Energy Crisis May Trigger Winter Blackouts Across US: Coal Firm CEO

The energy crisis that has led to shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia could hit the United States this winter, said the CEO of an energy firm. “We’ve actually had discussions with power utilities who are concerned that they simply will have to implement blackouts this winter,” Ernie Thrasher, the head of Xcoal Energy & Resources, was quoted by Bloomberg News as saying. “They don’t see where the fuel is coming from to meet demand.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Independent

Industry leader warns factories could stop production due to energy costs

An industry leader has warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, attended a meeting with the Business Secretary and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.He said: “When we talked with the Secretary of State this afternoon, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Johnson City Press

Letters: Conservation and energy production

September was a good-news-bad-news month for our wildlife heritage. The Federal Register announced restoration of protection for migratory birds, severely weakened under the Trump administration through rollback of legal liability under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, but more than 20 animal species and one flowering plant were officially declared extinct. Among the lost birds, freshwater mussels and other animal species was our largest, the ivory-billed woodpecker.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FL Radio Group

Hochul Announces $86 Million Contract for Clean Energy

On Friday, the governor’s office announced an 86-million dollar contract with Rigs Distler & Company, Inc to construct advanced foundation components for wind turbines at the Port of Coeymans, in the Capital Region. Governor Hochul says the move “directly benefits New York companies and creates quality construction and manufacturing jobs in local communities.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Green Energy
The Independent

No bailouts for energy companies despite likelihood of more failures, says business secretary

UK government will not bail out failing energy companies, the business secretary has insisted, despite the industry warning of more supplier failures in the coming weeks. Speaking at Energy UK’s conference on Thursday, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng repeated his pledge to “not bail out failing companies”. He said “they cannot be rewarded for irresponsible management of business”.However Mr Kwarteng admitted that the sector “may well see companies going out of the market” in the near future, saying “it’s going to be a difficult time”. Opening the conference, chief executive of Energy UK, Emma Pinchbeck, warned that “we’ll see more businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTHI

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Planning for an affordable clean energy future

Clean energy is popular, but sometimes it’s hard to see how we’re going to get there from here. In a poll taken this spring, two-thirds of registered voters in the US supported transitioning the U.S. economy from fossil fuels to 100% clean energy by 2050. In his recent guest opinion,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Concord Monitor

Commission to look at small-scale energy producers

A legislative study commission tasked with determining whether small-scale energy producers in the state should get credit for cutting the cost of moving electricity over large distances met for the first time on Tuesday. When energy is produced nearby, it doesn’t have to go through the high-voltage power lines that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTVN.com

Secretary of Energy & Sisolak Among Participants in Clean Energy Panel

Gov. Steve Sisolak and three other governors joined Jennifer M. Granholm, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy for a discussion about climate change. "You've been accelerating climate action in your states which is very exciting, providing hopefully a blueprint for federal policy," Granholm said. Democratic Governors Roy Cooper of...
RENO, NV
CleanTechnica

How To Bring More Clean Energy Into Our Homes

What if you could help combat climate change from your home without lifting a finger?. Imagine if you could ask your utility, with the click of a button, to supply your home with 100 percent carbon-free energy. Imagine if the appliances in your home could automatically reduce the emissions from the electricity that powered them, without you even noticing. Imagine if you could safely ride out extreme weather in your home without extreme energy use. And finally, imagine if you could do all this affordably and easily.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCAX

Clean energy groups release annual energy efficiency jobs report

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two national clean energy groups released their fifth annual energy efficiency jobs in America report on Tuesday, and Vermont Rep. Peter Welch is pleased with the results. The report from E4TheFuture and E2 shows data from 2020 to the first half of 2021 on energy efficiency...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Post and Courier

Embracing clean energy benefits everyone in SC

It is clear to even the most casual of observers that South Carolina is a conservative stronghold. However, the Palmetto State is set apart from its southeastern counterparts in the way conservatives here have embraced clean energy. The facts are clear — South Carolina has established itself as a leader in renewable energy solutions, a title made possible by the bipartisan collaboration of state policy makers, grassroots activists, utilities, electric cooperatives, conservation groups, and renewable energy companies in state.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
southernminn.com

Clean green energy – Justified or unjustified?

President Biden and followers are proposing to spend billions of dollars on clean energy production, and research and development of renewable energy. One of Biden’s goals is to have 50% of all vehicles sold by 2030 be electric. Let’s look at the reality of achieving this. Energy and Tech Expert,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FraminghamSOURCE

Clean Energy Night at Exhibit A Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – There is a clean energy night at Exhibit A Brewing Company in Framingham on Thursday, October 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 81 Morton Street. The event is for Framingham residents. Program installers are hosting a night for residents to learn about clean energy, enjoy a free...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
American Progress

Creating a Domestic U.S. Supply Chain for Clean Energy Technology

The global clean energy industry is at an inflection point. The trajectory of generating and deploying clean energy has risen1 globally, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. Political and consumer support2 for clean energy remains high, and costs are dropping.3 In addition, the United States is poised to make historic investments in clean technology deployment in order to meet its international climate commitments and cut the nation’s emissions by 50 percent by 2035.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy