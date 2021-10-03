Letter: Clean energy creates economic growth
Reaching the low-carbon goals of the Biden administration, including net-zero emissions by 2050, requires significant investment in green infrastructure. New Hampshire is more than prepared to benefit from such clean energy projects, but that is only if we take the proper steps to build them at a large scale. By generating power from clean sources like hydropower and solar, clean energy adds resources to our grid beyond just oil and gas.www.concordmonitor.com
Comments / 0