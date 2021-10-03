CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins first London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Opting for the London Marathon over the defense of her New York title paid off for Joyciline Jepkosgei after the Kenyan won on her debut in the British capital. Jepkosgei won in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds — making her the seventh fastest woman in history. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third. It was the first full-scale staging of the London Marathon in more than two years due to the pandemic, with around 40,000 runners joining some of the world’s best on the the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route from Blackheath in southeast London to The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace.

