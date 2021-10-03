Today's letters: Readers comment on restaurant ratings, vaccination status and more
I appreciate the restaurant inspection reports the Daily Commercial publishes, and the previous accounts of unhealthy eateries is welcomed news. I petitioned food writers to include the latest health report card in their review of restaurants. None did. Consumers can request to see the latest inspection report from the restaurateur. That might help to persuade eateries to institute better health oversight.www.dailycommercial.com
