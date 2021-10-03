CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's letters: Readers comment on restaurant ratings, vaccination status and more

Daily Commercial
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI appreciate the restaurant inspection reports the Daily Commercial publishes, and the previous accounts of unhealthy eateries is welcomed news. I petitioned food writers to include the latest health report card in their review of restaurants. None did. Consumers can request to see the latest inspection report from the restaurateur. That might help to persuade eateries to institute better health oversight.

WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mitchellrepublic.com

Letter: It's our right to decline masks, vaccine

The “Vaccines are part of a healthy society” opinion letter posted Sept. 18 was interesting but flawed in content and context. The comparison of the COVID vaccine to other vaccines fails to recognize the COVID vaccine is still experimental and very controversial as to its numerous recorded and published adverse side effects. The vaccine is recommended, not required. No physician nor non-legislative governmental organizations can legally mandate, aka autocratically dictate, that people be required to take the COVID vaccination. A myriad of won lawsuits have proven this to be true.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRDO News Channel 13

State: Dr. Moma Health & Wellness failed to follow federal billing requirements in 7,000+ wasted vaccine saga

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it completed its investigation into Dr. Moma's Health & Wellness Center, where thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses were confiscated in April. The investigation led to the official termination of Dr. Moma Health & Wellness center from the COVID vaccine program, The post State: Dr. Moma Health & Wellness failed to follow federal billing requirements in 7,000+ wasted vaccine saga appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Syracuse.com

More reactions to NY’s healthcare vaccine mandate (Your Letters)

Workers who refuse vaccine forfeit public’s trust. I just read James Mulder’s piece on the deadline for unvaccinated workers and the subsequent expected layoffs (”Monday could be last shift for 100s of unvaccinated workers at Syracuse’s biggest hospital,” Sept. 24, 2021). We now have recorded as many Covid-19 deaths as people who died a century ago due to “Spanish” flu. One would like to think we can all acknowledge that we’ve come a long way in developing medicines to treat 21st century “flu.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Reader’s vaccination argument based on error

The opinion expressed in the Sept. 29 Reader's View titled: “Was CDC's split vote 'settled' science?” is based on a logical error. Knowingly or not, the author constructed their flawed argument against COVID-19 vaccination using partial information and omitting information that would invalidate their argument altogether. The author leveraged the...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Commercial

Today's letters: Readers comment on the NLCHD Board, Biden and Disaster Contract Network

Barbara Price, Anita Swan and Ralph Smith should be removed from office for violating the public trust. They serve on the North Lake County Hospital District (NLCHD) Board. On Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, they voted to set the millage rate for the district at zero, thereby cancelling more than $10 million in annual funding for health care for uninsured, low-income residents. Setting the millage at zero violates Florida Statute 2012-258, which states that the NLCHD Board must provide “a means to pay for indigent care delivered by local hospitals and clinics.” The zero millage vote also is contrary to the 2016 referendum in which district residents voted to renew the tax for another 10 years.
BUSINESS
The Post and Courier

Letter: Vaccine more effective than masks

With an executive order, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has forbid any micro bureaucrat in counties and cities to impose a mask mandate. The mayor of Aiken declared an emergency in 2020 before he could spell coronavirus. Starting with Tony Fauci down to every scientist and doctor wanting to get their name or face in the media while trying to control our lives. They have put businesses out of business and employees out of work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Saginaw News

Have questions about the coronavirus, vaccines or more? MLive to begin reader Q&A segment on COVID-19

Do you have questions about COVID-19, the vaccine or the pandemic response? We’re here to help. MLive’s public health reporters often get questions from readers through their emails, which they take time to answer individually if they can. But now you can submit a question to the team at covidquestions@mlive.com. Our reporters and editors will answer those questions and may use some for future stories to address pressing information the public wants to know.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Record-Journal

LETTERS; The Platt Amendment, and endorsements from our readers

This letter is in memory of Glenn Richter, my tribute to him. I did enjoy the article in today's paper (10/3/21) re Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at O. H. Platt High School in Meriden. It seems to me that students should also be aware of who their school was named...
MERIDEN, CT
USA Today

"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

