Letter: What’s important to Sen. Hassan?

Nearly two million people have crossed our southern border illegally this year, thanks to the incoherent policies of this administration. Reports indicate that another caravan of over 60,000, mostly Haitians, is heading toward the southern border. One would expect that our federal delegation be concerned about it, but they are not. Recently, I reached out to Senators Hassan and Shaheen on this topic, and their response was a letter, no doubt written by an intern or staffer, blaming Trump for the problem and calling for immigration reform as though the U.S. didn't have laws already in place.

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO