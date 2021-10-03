CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Letter: What’s important to Sen. Hassan?

By EILEEN O’GRADY, GEOFF FORESTER -
Concord Monitor
 7 days ago

A recent fundraising e-mail for Maggie Hassan linked to a poll asking what issues Granite Staters found the most important. This poll was in the form of a checkbox listing various issues. For the most part, the senator’s actual position was missing. Worse, conspicuously absent were issues involving race or immigration. Many people might want to think these issues were resolved with the election of Joe Biden, but they weren’t.

www.concordmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Rep. Chu on Sen. Collins's reported abortion bill: I’m not sure what Susan Collins is talking about

Democrats on Capitol Hill are juggling a number of party priorities including ongoing negotiations over President Biden’s budget package and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Rep Judy Chu (D-CA) joined Mehdi Hasan to discuss the ongoing negotiations as well as the latest news regarding abortion, after the fifth circuit court of appeals’ reinstated the Texas abortion ban. When asked about Sen. Susan Collin’s reported new abortion bill, Rep. Chu said, the “Women’s Health Protection” Act she authored “already preserves what exactly is in Roe v. Wade so I’m not sure what Susan Collins is talking about.”Oct. 9, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Concord Monitor

Letter: Please help New Hampshire

Many letter-to-the-editor writers detail their opinion about President Joe Biden. However, they do not address the problem in New Hampshire. Senator Maggie Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas are the problem. They continue to support socialism, defund the police, anti-military, calling parents ‘domestic terrorists’, attack on religious freedom, climbing...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Joe Biden
Concord Monitor

Letter: Preserve ACA subsidies

When Congress passed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) more than a decade ago, the door was opened for millions of Americans to access affordable health care. But the benefits to our health care system created by the ACA are not guaranteed to last forever and Republicans have tried repeatedly to “repeal and replace” the legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Race#Election
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

Democrats in Congress are arguing among themselves about whether to pass a massive spending bill, or merely a large one. They should listen to voters, who are pointing the way. A new Morning Consult poll asked voters what they think of the child tax credit Democrats expanded as part of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The AP Interview: Jayapal pushes Biden for $3T spending bill

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, says she has pushed President Joe Biden to hold the line and keep his ambitious social spending plan closer to $3 trillion instead of the $2 trillion range that he has floated to Democrats in recent days. Jayapal told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that she had told Biden that his suggestion for compromise was “too low, and I said that I would really like to be closer to three.” The original amount for the package of Democratic initiatives, including expanded child care, health care,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Hassan, Shaheen, Pappas must do more to protect our border

Nearly two million people have crossed our southern border illegally this year, thanks to the incoherent policies of this administration. Reports indicate that another caravan of over 60,000, mostly Haitians, is heading toward the southern border. One would expect that our federal delegation be concerned about it, but they are not. Recently, I reached out to Senators Hassan and Shaheen on this topic, and their response was a letter, no doubt written by an intern or staffer, blaming Trump for the problem and calling for immigration reform as though the U.S. didn't have laws already in place.
IMMIGRATION
Concord Monitor

Letter: Let's Be Honest

It takes 69.4 hours to read a 2,500-page book. An average adult can read about 300 words per minute when reading for enjoyment but only about 125 words if reading more complicated documents. Biden’s “Build Back Better Bill” is 2,750 pages; how many in Congress have read the bill and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Concord Monitor

Letter: Build Back Better for the people

Congress needs to pass the Build Back Better Act and put it on President Biden’s desk for a signature as soon as possible. The Build Back Better Act will help lift the burden on the middle class and all our families. We can and will Build Back Better with upgraded and modernized public school buildings, universal paid family leave, lower childcare costs for all families and more affordable prescription medications more affordable for everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

Letter: Sen. Heitkamp's redistricting concerns are preposterous

Jason, Jason, Jason, I don't know what world you live in, but I'm pretty sure Rod Sterling is your neighbor. Do you really expect the voting citizens in Districts 25 and 26 to believe that one Democrat legislator and one talk show host can gerrymander and manipulate redistricting lines? If you do, you're foolish.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lancaster Online

Gives thanks to Sen. Casey [letter]

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey recently announced his support for legislation that would repeal the 2002 act that authorized the use of military force in Iraq. That authorization led to the invasion and occupation of Iraq and the death of Saddam Hussein. It also has become a blank check, used by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kjzz.org

Nobody Knows What Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Wants, And It's Holding Up The Biden Agenda

Nearly all of President Joe Biden’s policy agenda is on the line in Washington this week. Democrats have to pass a government spending package by midnight Sept. 30, and they were expected to vote on a pair of massive infrastructure bills this week — one focused on so-called hard infrastructure, like roads and bridges and another focused on soft infrastructure — this is where the president’s ambitions to make progress on climate change, education, childcare and other social safety net issues would be.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Khanna on infrastructure showdown: There's 'no sense' of what Sen. Sinema wants

House Progressive Caucus Deputy Whip Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) discusses where his wing of the Democratic party stands on infrastructure legislation as moderate senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) push back against the $3.5 trillion package. He tells Chris Jansing he's "confident" Manchin will get on board but criticizes Sinema for standing in the way.Sept. 30, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy