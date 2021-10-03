Letter: What’s important to Sen. Hassan?
A recent fundraising e-mail for Maggie Hassan linked to a poll asking what issues Granite Staters found the most important. This poll was in the form of a checkbox listing various issues. For the most part, the senator’s actual position was missing. Worse, conspicuously absent were issues involving race or immigration. Many people might want to think these issues were resolved with the election of Joe Biden, but they weren’t.www.concordmonitor.com
