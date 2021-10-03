CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

Land Bank board to meet Tuesday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Land Bank Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room at City Hall at 125 E. Avenue B. On the agenda for the board is the regular reports from staff and an update on the 2021 Reno County Tax Sale.

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Candidate forum Monday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the election just three weeks away, the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals of Reno County will co-host a forum for the candidates vying for election to the Hutchinson City Council on Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Hutchinson Community College Shears Technology Center.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Buhler school board meets Monday

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler USD 313 School Board meets in regular session Monday evening. The board will go over several personnel matters along with the usual administrative reports. The board will also hear a proposal to start up an esports program in the school district. The board will also...
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

The Decades: 1940s

As we celebrate the 150th birthday of Hutchinson and Reno County, we want to go through the years, decade by decade, to see how things have changed and — remarkably — how they have stayed the same. This would not be possible without the efforts of Steve Harmon, the Reno County Museum, and the Hutchinson Public Library, who have made a great effort to supply us with the information and photos that you’ll see in this 15-part series. We hope you enjoy it.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City council approves Washington bicycle boulevard bid

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the agreement for the work on the Washington Street Bicycle Boulevard from 17th to 27th on Tuesday. "The city recieved this grant in 2017," said city engineer Jeff Peterson. "The federal grant pays for 80% of the eligible construction costs of the work. The city is responsible for 20% of the participating construction costs as well as any non-participating costs on the project."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
Reno County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Government
County
Reno County, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Business
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
City
Mcpherson, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Hutch Post

Pool attendance increases slightly at Salt City Splash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Attendance at the Hutchinson Salt City Splash was up in 2021 when compared to the previous year. According to numbers released from Hutch Rec, pool attendance totaled 28,769, compared with 28,250. In 2019, before the pandemic, attendance was 31,524. The attendance figures come as the city is...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Senator Marshall weighs in on dismal jobs report

WICHITA, Kan. — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement after the Department of Labor released a dismal September jobs report showing only 194,000 jobs added, falling dramatically short of DOL’s estimated 500,000. This is the second month in a row of sluggish job growth, lagging far behind the more than 940,000 jobs added in July. Additionally, according to the Wall Street Journal, today’s report indicates that, “U.S. job growth fell to the slowest pace of the year.” The U-6 unemployment rate, a broader measure that includes part-time and discouraged workers, sits at 8.5% for September. Currently, there are nearly 11 million job openings in the U.S. and only 194,000 Americans went back to work this past month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Hutch Post

AG appoints Hooper to justice reform commission

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas attorney general has appointed Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper to the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission. Chief Hooper will join as one of the two law enforcement officials on the commission, as there is only a chief of police and a sheriff appointed. This duty will be in addition to his duties as chief of police of the Hutchinson Police Department.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Beginnings#The Land Bank
Hutch Post

Welch: COVID numbers steady at hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Chuck Welch with Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System said Thursday that things are steady right now with regard to COVID-19. "Today, we have 11 COVID patients, either currently positive or recovering and no longer contagious," Welch said. "I believe five of those are in the ICU. Several of them are still on ventilatory support of some sort. Our numbers seem to be holding pretty steady around the nine to eleven mark, which is down from earlier."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Fee named Big 'I' Chairman

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Bob Fee, president of Fee Insurance Groups of Hutchinson, has been named the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”) the 2021-22 Big “I” chairman. Fee has held numerous positions at both the state and national level for the Big “I.” At the state...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Audit: Poor IT security at Kan. schools leaves vital info exposed

TOPEKA — A legislative audit revealing many school districts are not practicing basic security measures for information technology systems raised eyebrows Tuesday from a panel of legislators. According to the K-12 Cybersecurity Resource Center, security incidents at schools have increased by 18% since last year. The limited-scope audit focused on...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy