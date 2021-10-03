Land Bank board to meet Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. — U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. issued the following statement after the Department of Labor released a dismal September jobs report showing only 194,000 jobs added, falling dramatically short of DOL’s estimated 500,000. This is the second month in a row of sluggish job growth, lagging far behind the more than 940,000 jobs added in July. Additionally, according to the Wall Street Journal, today’s report indicates that, “U.S. job growth fell to the slowest pace of the year.” The U-6 unemployment rate, a broader measure that includes part-time and discouraged workers, sits at 8.5% for September. Currently, there are nearly 11 million job openings in the U.S. and only 194,000 Americans went back to work this past month.
Comments / 0