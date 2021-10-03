CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

 7 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, the charismatic president of French soccer club Marseille during its glory era whose reign was marred by a match-fixing scandal, has died. He was 78. Marseille announced Tapie’s death on its Twitter page. Marseille “learned with a great sadness the passing of Bernard Tapie” adding that "he will leave a big void in the hearts of Marseille fans and will remain a club legend.” His family announced in a separate statement that he had died from cancer. He is survived by his wife Dominique Tapie and their two children. Tapie's crowning moment was leading Marseille to the Champions League title in 1993. That same year Marseille was stripped of its French title in a match-fixing scandal that led to relegation.

