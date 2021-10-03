CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kentucky beat Florida!!! Everything UK accomplished in 1 incredible win

By Samuel Hahn
aseaofblue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Emory Jones’s pass on 4th & 8 fell incomplete on the Kroger Field turf a few hours ago, Kentucky Wildcats football shattered losing streaks, records, expectations, and more. I got emotional in the student section Saturday as we stormed the field just taking it all in all at once—I just saw Kentucky finally defeat Florida in Lexington...as a UK freshman just two months into college life. Not only that, but we beat a top-10 team for just the first time under Stoops and first time since 2010.

