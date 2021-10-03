CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algeria blasts French leader, recalls ambassador from France

 7 days ago

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria has announced the immediate recall of its ambassador from Paris in anger over what it said were “inadmissible” comments attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. The sharp escalation in tensions also follows a French decision to slash the number of visas issued to people in North Africa including Algeria because governments there are refusing to take back migrants expelled from France. The immediate recall of Algeria’s ambassador from France for “consultations” was announced Saturday evening in a statement from the Algerian presidency. The statement said the recall was motivated by recent comments about Algeria that were attributed to Macron.

