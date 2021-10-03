CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using LifeMiles For Bucket List Travel

Kyle Stewart
 7 days ago
LifeMiles is selling miles for their lowest price this year and I am using them to accomplish some bucket list travel goals. LifeMiles is a Star Alliance loyalty program that offers some of the best deals for flights throughout the network. Its award chart is also much more reasonable than many popular carriers. For example, United Mileage Plus charges members 70,000 for business class saver awards from the mainland US to Europe, LifeMiles charges 63,000. On a roundtrip for my family of three, saving 14,000 miles per person adds up to almost two domestic roundtrips (42,000 points.)

Travel to the UK Just Got a Lot Easier, so Put London Back on Your Bucket List

Great news for anglophiles: Travel across the pond just got a whole lot easier. As of Oct. 4, it only takes one COVID-19 test to visit the United Kingdom. The U.K. just massively simplified the coronavirus travel restrictions for entering the country: Fully vaccinated travelers no longer need a COVID-19 test before flying to the U.K., there are no quarantine requirements, and only one test is required after arriving.
Red travel list set to be slashed

The UK’s red travel list is expected to be slashed in a Government announcement on Thursday. This would open up travel between the UK and dozens of long-haul destinations. There are currently 54 countries on the red list, such as Mexico, Cuba, all of mainland South America, and southern and eastern Africa.
When is the best time to buy plane tickets?

If you want to save on your flight for the holidays, start planning … now. CheapAir.com analyzed 917 million airfares for its annual airfare study and found that the sweet spot for travelers to snag the best deals on domestic flights is between 21 and 95 days — that’s three weeks to three months — before their departure date.
New Reno-based air service Aha! launching with $49 introductory fares to eight cities

Reno travel is poised for an “Aha!” moment this fall as a new air service debuts in The Biggest Little City in October. Aha! — a play on “air, hotel and adventure” — will be flying to eight destinations in the Western United States from Reno-Tahoe International Airport, which will serve as the airline’s home base. Aha! is the rebooted leisure brand of Atlanta-based ExpressJet Airlines, which shut down operations in 2020 after it lost its contract to operate regional flights for United Airlines as a United Express carrier.
If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
20 Incredible Landmarks In Manitoba For Your Bucket List

Each year, around 1000 polar bears migrate to the town of Churchill in Manitoba, earning it the moniker of the ‘polar bear capital of the world’. This annual migration attracts thousands of visitors who are keen to see the polar bears in their natural environment but few realise that Manitoba is also home to other treasures. There are hidden gems in every corner of the province, from historical sites left as a legacy from the province’s wild fur trading days to contemporary landmarks celebrating the province’s rich cultural tapestry.
I flew Spirit across the US for $35 after it canceled thousands of flights in August. I wouldn't hesitate to do it again but it wasn't without risks.

Spirit Airlines in August canceled thousands of flights after extreme weather impacted its operation, impacting its reputation for cheap on-time flights. The event highlighted the risks of booking with an ultra-low-cost carrier, which may recover slower than larger carriers. Even with the risks, Spirit still manages to attract flyers that...
New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly during October. Here are the key questions and answers.What is happening?A new regime of regulations, all about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” came into effect on 4 October.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector.“Our priority remains to protect public health but, with more than eight in 10 people now fully vaccinated, we are able to take these steps to...
Coronavirus travel advice eased for 32 countries

Britons will no longer be advised to avoid holidays to 32 destinations, including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia and Malaysia, the Foreign Office has said. The change should make it easier for people visiting these locations to obtain travel insurance. These destinations were not on the government's red list, but the Foreign...
When will UK-US travel reopen?

On 20 September, the US government announced an end to its travel ban on UK citizens, with fully vaccinated travellers to be allowed entry from sometime in November.White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Zients confirmed the easing of restrictions, telling The New York Times that he expects fully vaccinated Europeans to be able to fly to the United States staring in “early November.”It is understood that the US will ease travel restrictions for all foreign nationals who have had two doses of the vaccine at this point, though no official date has been confirmed by the White House.On 4 October,...
Guide To American Airlines Business Extra Program

In this post I wanted to take an in-depth look at American Airlines’ Business Extra rewards program. If you fly American Airlines with any frequency, this program should be on your radar. What is the American Business Extra program?. For those of you not familiar, Business Extra is American Airlines’...
United Airlines Plans 3,500 Flights Per Day This December

In another sign that demand is surging for U.S. domestic travel, United Airlines plans to operate 91% of its December 2019 schedule in December 2021, which would make it the busiest month since the pandemic began. United Airlines Sees Surge In Demand, Plans December 2021 Schedule With 3,500 Domestic Flights...
