Using LifeMiles For Bucket List Travel
LifeMiles is selling miles for their lowest price this year and I am using them to accomplish some bucket list travel goals. LifeMiles is a Star Alliance loyalty program that offers some of the best deals for flights throughout the network. Its award chart is also much more reasonable than many popular carriers. For example, United Mileage Plus charges members 70,000 for business class saver awards from the mainland US to Europe, LifeMiles charges 63,000. On a roundtrip for my family of three, saving 14,000 miles per person adds up to almost two domestic roundtrips (42,000 points.)liveandletsfly.com
