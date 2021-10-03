California journalists shouldn't need protection from police while covering protests. But they do

Public protests may be vital to the health of democracy, but like many other things that have health benefits, they can also be messy, unpredictable and risky. That has always been true for protesters and has grown especially true since the George Floyd murder in 2020, which inspired demonstrations often directed at the same police that marchers face in the streets. But in recent years it has become dangerously true for the news media as well, with evidence mounting of instances where reporters and camera people are the hapless targets of police fury for doing nothing more than bearing witness when citizens raise their voices.