Max Verstappen’s incredible drive at the Russian Grand Prix has made Lewis Hamilton “nervous”, according to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.Verstappen started at the back of the grid in Sochi but drove arguably the race of his career to end on the podium. It means he remains in touching distance of title rival Hamilton who is only two points ahead of him with six races to go.“Both are driving at an incredibly high level,” Schumacher said per Motorsport.com. “I think Max Verstappen has taken an incredible step. He is driving much more intelligently. He still takes risks, but not...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO