Browns Game Today: Browns vs Vikings injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 4 NFL game

By Randy Gurzi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowns Game Today: Browns vs Vikings injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 4 NFL game. The Cleveland Browns have another tough test ahead of them as they begin a two-game road trip on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Entering the game, the Browns are 2-1 and the Vikings are 1-2 but the opponent shouldn’t be taken lightly.

The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
clesportstalk.com

Bad Break for Bake

Tonight, I will be breaking down key components for the Browns upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, both teams are coming into this matchup with a victory in their last contest. Cleveland fans received tough news yesterday as it was reported that quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield suffered the injury while making a tackle against the Houston Texans, with that being said Baker is a professional athlete and won’t make excuses for his recent performance against the Minnesota Vikings: as he would expect to play better regardless of the brutal injury he has endured. Thus far in the season, Baker Mayfield has the 26th best quarterback rating at 39.8 percent. The Browns defense will have their hands full as Los Angeles has a boatload of weapons at their disposal starting with quarterback Justin Herbert, followed by star running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and tight end Jared Cook who has emerged as one of Herbert’s top targets. In the early stages of the season, Herbert’s stats are top-notch as he has thrown for over 1,000 yards, 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions, and has a quarterback rating of 100.1. Defenses have had little success against Herbert, as in two games he has thrown over 300 yards while the other two games have surpassed over 220 yards. Herbert is one of the young rising quarterbacks headed for stardom as he right now is the best quarterback in his draft class. Cleveland’s defense must play man to man and utilize blitz packages to take away the run game and his offensive weapons. The only problem is that Herbert can use his mobility to extend plays and give his players extra time to get open.
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns Game Sunday: Browns vs Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 4 game

The Cleveland Browns play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here’s a look at the betting info and a prediction for the game. The Cleveland Browns won their two-game homestand and now head back on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

