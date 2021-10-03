CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s Hospice hosts Memorial Service in Troy

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
Ohio's Hospice

COVINGTON — The community has been invited to attend a Fall Memorial Service held by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

The event will start at 2:00 p.m. and go until 4:00 p.m. at the Stillwater Prairie Reserve in Covington.

The service is set to honor each person being remembered by placing a flower in the river during the reading of names, according to a press release.

The Fall Memorial Service is offered through the Pathways of Hope℠ Grief Counseling Center.

All participants will need to follow social distancing guidelines.

Registration for the event was required to be made by September 30th.

