Ohio’s Hospice hosts Memorial Service in Troy

Ohio's Hospice

COVINGTON — The community has been invited to attend a Fall Memorial Service held by Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County.

The event will start at 2:00 p.m. and go until 4:00 p.m. at the Stillwater Prairie Reserve in Covington.

The service is set to honor each person being remembered by placing a flower in the river during the reading of names, according to a press release.

>>Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

The Fall Memorial Service is offered through the Pathways of Hope℠ Grief Counseling Center.

All participants will need to follow social distancing guidelines.

Registration for the event was required to be made by September 30th.

©2021 Cox Media Group