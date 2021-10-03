CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the future of SF’s still-closed Sir Francis Drake Hotel?

By Michelle Robertson, Michelle Robertson, SFGATE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSF's Sir Francis Drake Hotel is under new ownership. What does its future hold?. Oct. 3, 2021Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 10:16 a.m. San Francisco’s iconic Sir Francis Drake Hotel, which has watched over Powell and Sutter streets since 1928, was quietly sold in April. The hotel — a Gothic Revival and Renaissance icon in the city — is famous not only for its historic place on Union Square, but for being the second hotel that Kimpton, a well-known Bay Area brand, bought in its earliest days. The Sir Francis Drake was a staple of San Francisco’s civic life for nearly a century, but the 21-story, 416-room hotel has not reopened since March 2020, during the onslaught of the pandemic.

