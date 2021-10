Dr. E.A. Jack Gedosh of Fort Smith celebrated his 90th birthday on Oct. 2 with his wife, JoAnn, and his children and grandchildren at The Hall in downtown Fort Smith. Dr. Gedosh studied at the University of Oklahoma, Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Boston City Hospital and the Mallory Institute of Pathology. He has been involved in medicine for over 50 years, with 30 years as an ENT in Fort Smith.