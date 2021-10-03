This 2-bed apartment in downtown San Francisco is way, way too expensive

This week for Guess the Rent we went high-end. High-high-end. Monolith-in-the-living-room high-end. This two-bedroom luxury condo at 181 Fremont St (the same building where Keanu Reeves bathed with a toy duck in the new "Matrix" movie trailer) was never going to be cheap, but read on to find out how high the monthly rent actually is. If you've got some spare Bitcoin to sell this may be the place for you.