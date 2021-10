Whether you like it or not, headphones are becoming a necessity in our day to day lives. As someone who rarely leaves the house without my Airpods Pro and exclusively plays games and edits videos with my Xbox Wireless headset on, headphones have become a staple in my day to day life. This also means that I’ve become very picky with what I put on my ears all day. So when I got the chance to review the EPOS H3 Hybrid headphones, I was a bit skeptical at first. After using them extensively for 2 weeks, I can confidently say these headphones might be one of the better gaming headsets I’ve used in a long time.

