Gouldsboro wins first for its annual report

GOULDSBORO — Handsome, dignified and with an elegant font that doesn’t distract and is big enough for older folks to read. Those are just a few distinguishing features that helped Gouldsboro’s town report win the Maine Municipal Association’s Annual Town Report Contest in the 1,000 to 2,499 population category. Cranberry Isles was the only other Hancock County winner, landing first in the under 500 population category. More than 165 municipalities had entered the competition, whose results were announced last week.