Liverpool’s Top Five Goals Vs Man City | Premier League

Well, this is going to be tough. Liverpool and Man City have produced classic game after classic game in the last few years. And not only have the games been good but the calibre of goals is simply sensational.

Hence, with a lot of head scratching and narrowing down to just Premier League fixtures, I have managed what I believe to be an extremely strong top five goals.

Steven Gerrard 2012/13 Etihad Stadium 2-2

Where else could I start other than with Captain Fantastic. Rolling back the years with the game set at 1-1, a cross was cleared to the skipper’s chest around 30 yards from goal.

All it needed was one touch out of his chest, on the half volley and you know the rest. In trademark fashion Gerrard demonstrated his iconic technique, cutting across the ball and unleashing a shot into the bottom left corner of the goal.

This was to be Gerrard’s final goal against Man City and undoubtedly his most memorable. Despite the game finishing at 2-2, Stevie G’s goal remains the standout feature of the game, an especially special feat considering Daniel Sturridge and Sergio Aguero both also scored highly difficult goals.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 2017/18 Anfield 4-3

What a game and what a time to be a Liverpool fan, Jurgen Klopp and his heavy metal football was rocking the entire world, especially the seemingly invincible Manchester City.

One can reasonably argue that this was not even Oxlade-Chamberlain’s best goal vs Man City in 2017/18. Oxlade-Chamberlain rightfully earned himself Liverpool’s goal of the season with his UEFA Champions League quarter-final screamer.

However, with only league goals up for consideration, we will have to ‘settle’ for his wonder goal in the exhilarating 4-3 win which ended Man City’s unbeaten Premier League streak and saw birth to the infamous Mane, Salah and Firmino front three.

In truth any of the four goals could have made it onto this list but I particularly enjoyed Chamberlain’s strike, he picked the ball in in the midfield, drove right through the heart of their team and smashed an unstoppable strike into the bottom left-hand corner to set the Red’s on their way to one of their most famous performances.

Fabinho 2019/20 Anfield 3-1

In what we can now view as the dethroning of Manchester City as Premier League Champions, Liverpool produced an adrenaline-charged display to set the momentum with them and only them, as they went on to win the 2019/20 Premier League trophy.

The result pulled the Reds nine points clear of title rivals Man City and it all kicked off with an unstoppable long-range effort by ‘The Lighthouse’ Fabinho. Renowned for his vital defensive role in the team, the goal came out of nowhere.

After a big handball shout by Man City on Trent Alexander-Arnold that was not given, Liverpool immediately broke up the Anfield Road end with Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese man played a cross in from the left that was cleared to the feet of Fabinho who before letting the balls spin stop, unleashed a rasping drive from 25 yards that flew past Ederson. It felt like lift off at Anfield.

Fabinho wheeled away pointing to his wrist, as if to say it was finally ‘time’ to showcase his shooting ability.

Mohamed Salah 2019/20 Anfield 3-1

Sticking with the 2019/20 home game, Liverpool scored a trademark team goal. Mohamed Salah’s goal felt like a culmination of everything good about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool teams.

The ball started with Alexander-Arnold deep in the right-back position, as it so often does.

He plays a sensational left-footed cross-field ball into the path of Andrew Robertson, who gets it out of his feet and delivers an inch-perfect cross to Salah who calmly as he likes, heads the ball back across Ederson and into the goal.

In the space of a few seconds, Liverpool had moved the ball the length of a pitch and into a commanding 2-0 lead. As previously mentioned, this goal perfectly summed up the Klopp era at Anfield and against the biggest rivals of this time.

Philippe Coutinho 2014/15 2-1

Finally, we finish with a goal that could easily have been replaced by the other Liverpool goal from this game. Coutinho and Jordan Henderson scored scarily identical goals either side of the half.

Perhaps what is even more funny, is that Raheem Sterling picked up the two easiest assists of his career by giving the ball to both Henderson and Coutinho. I will go with the Brazilian’s strike however, based upon it being the match winner.

With 15 minutes left in a match poised at 1-1, Coutinho received the ball off Sterling in a position we know he loves dearly. 10 yards outside the box, left side half-space, there was only ever one thought in Coutinho’s mind.

The magician shifted it onto his right foot and as we’ve seen many a time, curled an unstoppable shot past a desperate Joe Hart. It was to be Coutinho’s second match winner vs Man City in the space of a year

A game of beautiful goals

So, there we have it, perhaps the toughest top five goals to select from a Liverpool perspective against any opposition. Liverpool certainly like to save their best for Man City, and I hope that this season will only add to the headache this article brings about next year

