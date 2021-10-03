CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Merck Is a Buy, Guilfoyle Says

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXUl7_0cFf3iPt00

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report, the pharmaceutical giant, shows a lot of promise, especially since the company plans to seek emergency use authorization from the FDA for its antiviral drug Molnupiravir that can treat several strains of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, Real Money’s Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle argues.

Guilfoyle is bullish on Merck and Molnupiravir, a collaborative effort between Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which doctors can use in pill form to treat non-hospitalized patients that show symptoms for less than five days and are at risk for severe disease.

“The reason for the excitement, quite simply, was that an effective therapeutic treatable for outpatient use in oral form would be potentially one way to turn a coronavirus that caused a global pandemic into a manageable endemic virus, almost like influenza,” he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “I am long the stock and I am positive on the name. For me, I am in this one for the medium to long term.”

The company said it plans to submit an application to the FDA and to other international regulatory bodies since Molnupiravir can be a game changer. Merck estimates it can manufacture 10 million doses by the end of 2021 and already inked a deal with the Biden administration to supply the U.S. government with 1.7 million doses.

This drug could halt the spread of the coronavirus. Former FDA chief and Pfizer PFE board member Scott Gottlieb told CNBC that the results from the Phase 3 trial are “phenomenal.”

Merck also announced recently that it would acquire Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) for $180 per share and $11.5 billion in cash. Acceleron manufactures protein-based therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases as well as a cardiovascular treatment called "sotatercept," a drug in late-stage testing for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Malaysia buys 150,000 courses of Merck's COVID-19 pill

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia has struck a deal with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co (MRK.N) to buy 150,000 courses of its experimental antiviral pill, the health ministry said on Thursday, joining other Asian countries in a rush to secure supplies. Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new research has shown that its protective power may diminish faster than Moderna's.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Merck Says COVID Drug Reduces Risk of Hospitalization or Death by 50%

Merck & Co. (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report working with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that their new antiviral drug, 'Molnupiravir' significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death in non-hospitalized adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in a Phase 3 clinical trial. 7.3% of patients who received molnupiravir...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acceleron Pharma#Merck Co#Mrk Rrb Report#Real Money#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Pfizer Pfe Board#Cnbc
GreenwichTime

Merck Says Experimental Covid-19 Pill Cuts Risk of Death by 50%

On Friday, Merck announced that its experimental Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by 50% in people recently infected with the coronavirus, AP News reports. The drugmaker will soon ask health officials in the U.S. and abroad to authorize its use. If approved, the drug, called molnupiravir, would be the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 antiviral pill cut hospitalizations in half, Merck says

Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50 percent in a phase 3 trial, the drugmaker said Oct. 1. Molnupiravir, developed in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was tested in nonhospitalized adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who were at risk for developing severe disease.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Is Merck a Buy After Covid-Treatment Report? Check the Chart.

Shares of Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report are running to new 52-week highs, up about 10% on Friday. Friday is another mixed day for the stock market, but Merck isn’t having much trouble. The stock is rallying on data from Merck’s antiviral pill, which cuts...
STOCKS
FiercePharma

Trouble builds for Merck's $11.5B Acceleron buy as activist investor behind Gilead's Immunomedics deal says too early, too cheap

Merck hopes its $11.5 billion Acceleron buy will quickly wrap up in the fourth quarter. But revolt from an activist investor threatens to derail that plan. Hours after Merck’s Thursday announcement, Avoro Capital slammed the New Jersey pharma’s $180-apiece price, arguing it “drastically undervalues” Acceleron. The investment shop owns about 7% of Acceleron shares.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
ksgf.com

Merck Says Pill Cuts Worst Effects Of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus. It said Friday that it would soon ask health officials in the U.S. and around the world to authorize the drug’s use. If cleared, the drug would...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Activist Investor Thinks Merck Undervalues Acceleron Buy

Hours after Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) announcement to acquire Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN), one of Acceleron's activist investors isn't happy with the price tag. Related: Merck Seals Acceleron Pharma Deal For $180/Share: Highlights. Avoro Capital, which beneficially owns approximately 7% of Acceleron, slammed $180-apiece price, arguing it...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Merck Buying Acceleron Pharma in $11.5B Deal

KENILWORTH, New Jersey (AP) — Merck will spend about $11.5 billion to buy Acceleron Pharma and its potential treatment for high blood pressure in vessels that connect the lungs heart. Merck will pay $180 per share in cash for Acceleron, the Kenilworth, New Jersey, company said Thursday. Acceleron is running...
KENILWORTH, NJ
wsvaonline.com

Merck says studies show Covid-19 drug effective

Pharmaceutical company Merck announced on Wednesday that its experimental, antiviral COVID-19 treatment has demonstrated in lab studies to likely be effective against coronavirus variants, including the highly contagious delta strain. Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck, said during a presentation at this week’s meeting of infectious...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Guilfoyle: Oracle Not Likely to Rebound Soon

Oracle (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report, the software and cloud giant, is facing roadblocks generating more growth. The company reported its fiscal first quarter financial performance recently, falling short of Wall Street’s expectations. Oracle reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 and GAAP EPS of $0.86 and “bested earnings expectations by either metric,” wrote Stephen “Sarge” Guifoyle in a recent Real Money Pro Column.
STOCKS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
56K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy