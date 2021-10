Saturday at training camp San Antonio Spurs forward Drew Eubanks discussed the improvement he’s seen in Devin Vassell so far coming into the new season. “Devin I’d say has stood out the most to me just because he’s stayed in San Antonio the longest,” said Eubanks. “I’ve been around Devin probably the most this offseason. Just the way he can finish inside. He pulls up, his mid-range is automatic. He’s just able to knock it down. He’s got his long arms to shoot over big guys, so, sometimes when I see him coming off a pick and normally we want to give that up (the mid-range), but with Devin it’s tough because he’s a knock down shooter from the mid-range and he can get to the glass too and finish. He’s probably the one guy I’ve noticed out of everybody. Everybody’s improved, but for sure Devin.”

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO