Terris Todd: What absent fathers need to do right now for their children

By Terris Todd
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Americans may lose a generation of children to poverty, drug abuse, incarceration, and gun violence unless fathers act now. Absent fathers: I am speaking directly to you. Acting now means investing time with your children, even when it’s inconvenient. It means coming to terms with the mother of your...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absent Fathers#Poverty#Black Americans#Drug Abuse
