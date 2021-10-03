Savannah art galleries: Human soul existence through abstract collages, mixed media

Looking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. Send content to asegedy@savannahnow.com. Fleeting Bodies: Eternal Souls: Oct. 5-Nov. 7, Sulfur Studios, 2301 Bull St. Sinéad Hornak is Sulfur Studios ON::View Artist in Residence. Focus on the bodily containment of the human soul, documenting the gradual decay of our bodies into an ephemeral and abstract state.