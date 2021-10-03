CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Hamas-Run Gaza, the Last Arab Christians Are Hanging On

By Janine di Giovanni
Foreign Policy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor three years beginning in A.D. 723, an English monk, traveler, and later bishop and saint named Willibald visited Gaza, becoming one of the first Englishmen to step foot in the Holy Land. His travelogue mentions a beautiful “cathedral mosque,” where he thought Christians and Muslims might have been combining their religions in some shape or form. Even while crusaders were destroying Jerusalem in 1099 during the First Crusade, Gaza was a refuge. Willibald went on to say that friendship between the Christian and Muslim communities in Gaza was sincere; nobody worried about the religion of his or her neighbor. “The only thing missing was interreligious marriage, but that is to be understood, given that people did not get married for love but because of their family’s decision,” he wrote. Ramadan and Easter were celebrated alike.

foreignpolicy.com

