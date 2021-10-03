CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions vs. Bears: Live stream, kickoff time, TV channel, how to watch (NFL Week 4)

By Souichi Terada
 7 days ago
The Lions are searching for their first win of the season after a heartbreaker while the Bears are looking to bounce back after a brutal offensive performance last week. The NFC North looks less-than-stellar as the two division rivals hope to turn around their seasons. The Lions looked like they had a win in hand against the Ravens, but an NFL-record field goal downed them as the game expired. The Bears, on the other hand, were putrid offensively in Justin Fields’ first career start as they only put up 47 total yards against the Browns.

