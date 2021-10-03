CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Oct. 3-9

By Chuck Barney East Bay Times
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article”CSI: Vegas” – Apparently, what happens In Vegas sometimes happens again. This sequel to the crime sensation reunites viewers with popular characters Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who return to action after an attack on retired LVPD captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting their old workplace. It’s a threat that could bring down the entire Sin City crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets. Gil and Sara join forces with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads a new team of investigators. (9 p.m. MT Wednesday, CBS).

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Tampa

WATCH: ‘Ghosts’ Come To CBS And Paramount+ Tonight At 9PM

(CBS) – Ghosts premieres tonight as CBS’ newest comedy starting at 9:00PM ET/PT with the first episode titled, “Hello!” Ghosts tells the story of Samantha and Jay, a couple who decide to throw caution and money to the wind to convert a rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast – only to find it’s inhabited by the many opinionated spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. Also, when Sam thinks she’s crazy because she continues to see the ghosts of Woodstone Manor, she tries to ignore them, making them even more determined to get her...
TV SERIES
Boston Herald

Best TV and streaming picks for the week

DON’T MISS: “CSI: Vegas” — Apparently, what happens In Vegas sometimes happens again. This sequel to the crime sensation reunites viewers with popular characters Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who return to action after an attack on retired LVPD captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting their old workplace. It’s a threat that could bring down the entire Sin City crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets. Gil and Sara join forces with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads a new team of investigators. (10 p.m. Wednesday, CBS).
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Paul Guilfoyle
Person
Rose Mciver
Person
William Petersen
Person
Jorja Fox
Person
Halsey
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Pbs#Amc
Collider

Morgan Freeman Makes Fun of Dave Chappelle in 'The Closer' Promo for Netflix Special

It’s been a long time coming, but the end is finally here. After a series of five specials on Netflix, comedian and five-time Emmy winner Dave Chappelle is giving his final say on all things America, providing his funny and provocative criticism of modern world issues while being a tad controversial. The sixth and final special, aptly titled The Closer, was released today on the streaming platform.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Ben Affleck Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

When it comes to naming the best onscreen iteration of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Chris Pine is surely at the bottom of the pile. No offense to the actor, but he was saddled with a subdued script in a very dull film, so it wasn’t much of a shock that Shadow Recruit didn’t end up spawning a franchise.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy