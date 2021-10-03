Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Oct. 3-9
”CSI: Vegas” – Apparently, what happens In Vegas sometimes happens again. This sequel to the crime sensation reunites viewers with popular characters Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who return to action after an attack on retired LVPD captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting their old workplace. It’s a threat that could bring down the entire Sin City crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets. Gil and Sara join forces with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads a new team of investigators. (9 p.m. MT Wednesday, CBS).www.wyomingnews.com
