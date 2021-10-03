Cowgirls enter season with experienced roster

CHEYENNE – Amid the excitement that came with the second NCAA tournament appearance and the first Mountain West tournament title for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team, the realization of what the NCAA Tournament experience would be like during a pandemic was overshadowed.

The Cowgirls defeated Fresno State 59-56 in the MW tournament championship which landed a matchup with UCLA in the first round of the NCAA tourney. Besides the game itself, it was a different atmosphere than imagined.

“(The tournament) was different with COVID, it was different than what a lot of us thought it was going to be,” Cowgirls senior Quinn Weidemann said. “But the basketball experience was super cool … playing against that good of competition as UCLA definitely helped us.”

Playing on a stage that large against the No. 9-ranked team in the country will more than likely be beneficial for the Cowgirls entering the season.

Especially when they’re one of the teams to beat, if not the team to beat.

“One of the things that winning the tournament has done is (allowed) them to realize what they had to put in to get that done and what they have to do now with having a little bit of a bigger target on their back,” third-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Hopefully that edge stays there for a while and I think with the veterans it will.”

Wyoming brings back 10 players from last year’s 14-10 team – including seniors Tommi Olson, Alba Sanchez Ramos and the MW tournament MVP in Weidemann. Junior McKinley Bradshaw also returns after leading the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game.

With the large amount of veterans and familiarity in the program, it’s made preparation easier and more efficient. Mattinson said what the Cowgirls can get done in an hour-and-half this season would have taken them two-and-a-half-hours last season.

It’s a big difference having three freshman compared to six and having three new faces instead of seven.

“We definitely get a lot more stuff done. We don’t have as many freshman,” Weidemann said. “We have more (veterans) and instead of teaching eight people a drill, we’re teaching three people a new drill. And we’re able to get a lot more work done when we go live.”

The Cowgirls have set a high bar heading into the year following last season’s success, but it’s certainly an attainable bar, especially with the defense that allowed them to virtually be in almost every game last season.

They didn’t lose a conference game by more than eight points.

“That’s telling you we’re right there battling every game,” Mattinson said. “Now offensively sometimes I’ll tell you this – we were bad. But we had to let the kids figure out how to develop their confidence and I think that really helped us the last month-and-a-half, two months of the season.

“We started playing really, really well. We started putting it all together and it came together at the right time. To me, that’s what needs to happen this year.”

The Cowgirls will look to carry that competitive balance into this year behind their always reliable defense that bailed them out when those offensive lapses occurred.

It helped them achieve that goal of winning the MW title, something that obviously doesn’t change, especially after getting a taste of what it’s like.

“What our ultimate goal is to be playing the best basketball at the end of the season and use whatever happens – wins and losses – as learning experiences,” Mattinson said. “Because I still believe the ultimate goal has to be to win the conference tournament because that’s what’s going to get you to the next level.”